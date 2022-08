Why Invitae Stock Is Crashing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) are crashing today, down by 45.5% as of 11:41 a.m. ET. This huge decline came only one day after the stock skyrocketed following the medical genetics specialist's better-than-expected second-quarter update.Wednesday's massive gain of nearly 247% wasn't just caused by investors' exuberance over Invitae's Q2 results. Short-sellers appeared to scramble to cover their positions, resulting in a classic short squeeze. But gravity always kicks in sooner or later for high-flying stocks propelled by short squeezes. For Invitae, it came sooner rather than later.