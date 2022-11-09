|
09.11.2022 17:30:39
Why Invitae Stock Is Crushing It Today
Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) stock was absolutely crushing it on Wednesday, with its shares skyrocketing 19.4% higher as of 11:11 a.m. ET. The huge gain came after the medical genetics company announced its third-quarter results following the market close on Tuesday.The company reported Q3 revenue of $133.5 million, up 16.7% year over year. Invitae posted a net loss of $301.2 million, or $1.27 per share, based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Its non-GAAP net loss was $100.8 million, or $0.42 per share. This result was better than the consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv of an adjusted loss of $0.63 per share.One quarterly earnings beat isn't enough to fully turn things around for Invitae. The genetic testing stock is still down more than 80% year to date, even with today's impressive gain.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Invitae Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
09.11.22
|Why Invitae Stock Is Crushing It Today (MotleyFool)
|
09.11.22
|Invitae (NVTA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
07.11.22
|Ausblick: Invitae vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.11.22
|Could Invitae Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire? (MotleyFool)
|
28.10.22
|Why Invitae Stock Was So Healthy This Week (MotleyFool)
|
28.10.22
|Is Invitae Stock a Buy Now? (MotleyFool)
|
23.09.22
|Why Invitae Corporation Sank as Much as 25.5% This Week (MotleyFool)
|
21.09.22
|Why Invitae Stock Is Jumping Today (MotleyFool)