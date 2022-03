Why Invitae Stock Rose 10.7% on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of molecular diagnostics company Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) climbed 10.7% on Tuesday. The company closed at $7.96 on Monday, then, after opening at $7.90 on Tuesday, climbed as high as $8.81 shortly after 11 a.m. ET. The stock is down more than 43% this year and it has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $42.72.The company didn't release any news on Monday, but its stock has been steadily climbing over the past week since it fell to $6.06 on March 15. At this point, investors may be more willing to take a flyer on Invitae, especially since Cathie Wood, the CEO for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), has an interest in the stock. It is the No. 23 holding in Wood's Ark Innovation ETF with 18,959,702 shares. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading