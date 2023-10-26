|
26.10.2023 21:07:11
Why Invitation Homes Stock Is Falling Today
Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) stock is slipping in Thursday's trading. The single-family rental specialist's share price was down 4.2% as of 2:30 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Invitation Homes published third-quarter results before the market opened this morning, delivering mixed results. While the real estate investment trust's (REIT) revenue came in ahead of Wall Street's expectations, its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) came in lower than anticipated.In addition to the AFFO miss, the stock is likely being dragged lower by trends impacting the broader market. The S&P 500 is down 0.9% as of this writing, while the Nasdaq Composite is down 1.4%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
