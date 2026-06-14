IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
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14.06.2026 14:25:00
Why IonQ Stock Ended This Week in the Green Despite Early Sell-Offs
IonQ ((NYSE: IONQ) stock managed to close out this week's trading in positive territory despite having briefly been down more than 10% from its price at the previous week's market close. The company's share price wound up gaining 2.6% in a period that saw the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite each record gains of roughly 0.7%.IonQ stock had been jostled early in the week's trading amid selling pressures for speculative growth stocks connected to macroeconomic and geopolitical news. Despite initial bearish momentum, the stock bounced back and ended the week in the green. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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