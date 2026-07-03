IonQ Aktie

IonQ für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089

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03.07.2026 21:58:22

Why IonQ Stock Plummeted 26.1% in June

Investors had plenty to be happy about with IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) stock in May, as the quantum computing specialist's shares soared 60%. June, however, provided less to celebrate. According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, IonQ stock fell 26.1% last month.But with the White House expressing enthusiasm for the quantum computing industry and an analyst providing a bullish outlook, investors weren't moved to click the buy button on IonQ stock. Let's take a look at what contributed to the stock's poor performance.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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