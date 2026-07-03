IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
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03.07.2026 21:58:22
Why IonQ Stock Plummeted 26.1% in June
Investors had plenty to be happy about with IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) stock in May, as the quantum computing specialist's shares soared 60%. June, however, provided less to celebrate. According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, IonQ stock fell 26.1% last month.But with the White House expressing enthusiasm for the quantum computing industry and an analyst providing a bullish outlook, investors weren't moved to click the buy button on IonQ stock. Let's take a look at what contributed to the stock's poor performance.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu IonQ
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11.05.26
|Vervielfachungschance: Warum diese Quanten-Computing-Aktie deutlich steigen könnte (finanzen.at)
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07.05.26
|IonQ wächst kräftig und schlägt Analystenschätzungen - Aktie fällt dennoch (finanzen.at)
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: IonQ legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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26.02.26
|IonQ-Aktie deutlich fester: Quantencomputing-Spezialist wächst dynamisch und übertrifft Markterwartungen (finanzen.at)
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: IonQ zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)