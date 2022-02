Why IonQ Stock Plummeted 31.5% in January

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) sank 31.5% last month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. With the S&P 500 index declining 5.3% in January and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite falling 9%, it was a tough stretch for the market at large, and the quantum-computing specialist's stock lost nearly a third of its value. IONQ data by YCharts.Continue reading