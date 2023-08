Why IonQ Stock Popped Today

Shares of IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) were up 17.1% as of 10:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the quantum computing specialist announced strong second-quarter results and raised its full-year bookings outlook.Quarterly revenue climbed 111% year over year to $5.5 million, well above the high end of its guidance range of $4.1 million to $4.5 million provided in May. That translated to a net loss of $43.7 million, or $0.22 per share, under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Adjusted for a $15.5 million noncash loss related to a change in fair value of warrant liabilities, IonQ's net loss would have been closer $0.14 per share. Analysts on average were expecting a slightly narrower net loss of $0.13 per share on revenue of $4.9 million. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel