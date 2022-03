Why IonQ Stock Skyrocketed 39.7% Last Month

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) gained 39.7% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock soared following news that the quantum-computing company had made a new breakthrough stemming from its partnership with Duke University. IonQ published a press release on Feb. 10 announcing that it had invented a new quantum computing operation in conjunction with the Duke Quantum Center. The share price bounced back after suffering a 31.5% sell-off in January. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading