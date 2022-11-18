|
18.11.2022 19:06:41
Why Iovance Biotherapeutics Is Crashing Today
Shares of biopharma company Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) are down 8.7% as of 12:31 p.m. ET Friday after the company announced it had received feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its new drug application for cancer treatment lifileucel. While the FDA's request for clarified information regarding the drug's effectiveness is in no way a rejection of lifileucel, it could potentially prolong the approval process.But not by much.The FDA's feedback is more procedural than not. The regulator is simply looking for more "supplemental assay validation information and comparability data for lifileucel." In that its Biologics License Application for the therapy is a so-called rolling application that can be updated while it's being considered for approval, providing the requested information doesn't force the company to restart the licensing process for lifileucel once the data is collected. The company only has to amend its request. Iovance Biotherapeutics believes this entire addendum can be completed and submitted during the first quarter of the coming year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Iovance Biotherapeuticsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Iovance Biotherapeuticsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Iovance Biotherapeutics
|6,78
|-2,99%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStarker Wochenausklang: ATX geht mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow letztlich in Grün -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Märkte geben bis zum Handelsende nach
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel deutlich höher. Die US-Börsen notierten vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.