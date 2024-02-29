|
29.02.2024 23:47:00
Why Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Got Trounced on Thursday
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA), one of the more high-flying biotech stocks of late, fell earthward in trading on Thursday. This was a direct consequence of its latest quarterly figures and operational update that were published after hours on Wednesday and received a fairly negative reaction from investors. The shares closed the day nearly 9% lower, in contrast to the S&P 500 index's gain of slightly over 0.5%.Product revenue, which comprised Iovance's entire top line, came in at $482,000 for the company's fourth quarter. It didn't record any revenue in the same period of 2022.The biotech company's costs and expenses grew over that one-year period to nearly $122 million from $107 million. This is the main reason why the net loss deepened to over $116 million ($0.45 per share) from the year-ago shortfall of $105 million. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
