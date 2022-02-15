|
15.02.2022 18:16:21
Why IPG Photonics Is Nearly 8% Lower Today
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) shares are in the red to the tune of 7.6% as of 11:45 a.m. ET Tuesday following the release of solid fiscal Q4 results marred by lackluster guidance for the year now underway.Industrial laser manufacturer IPG Photonics turned $364.5 million worth of sales during the three-month stretch ending in December into an operating profit of $1.21 per share. Those figures improved on year-ago comparisons of $336.6 million and $0.92, respectively. And the numbers were also better than the earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $353.4 million being modeled by analysts.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
