03.03.2022 17:14:00
Why IPG Photonics Stock Just Crashed
Shares of high-tech laser maker IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) crashed in morning trading Thursday, and were down 8% as of 10 a.m. ET.In contrast to a whole series of companies that have announced they are cutting ties with Russia in response to that country's invasion of Ukraine last week, IPG Photonics this morning said that it's keeping its Russian operations open. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
