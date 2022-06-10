|
10.06.2022 14:30:00
Why iQiyi Stock Jumped 12% This Week
iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) trounced the market this week. The Chinese entertainment stock gained 12% through Thursday trading compared to a 2% drop in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move helped push returns above the market's, with the stock at a 1% decline so far in 2022 compared to a 16% drop in the S&P 500.The rally came as investors became more optimistic about iQiyi's growth and earnings potential.iQiyi said in late May that it is still losing subscribers on its platform. The 4% drop in that core growth metric contributed to 9% lower sales, year over year. The streaming content business is being pressured by slowing advertising spending, rising competition, and a weakening economic environment.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
