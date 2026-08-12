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WKN: 591767 / ISIN: IT0003027817

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12.08.2026 22:14:16

Why IREN Stock Is Up Nearly 10% Today

Following the trail blazed by peers and competitors Nebius Group and CoreWeave, shares of AI cloud computing service provider IREN (NASDAQ: IREN) soared nearly 10% on Wednesday. The move may well mark the beginning of a prolonged advance too.After strong performances in 2024 and 2025, artificial intelligence data center stocks have clearly cooled off in 2026. But understandably so. Investors are beginning to wonder whether the reported opportunity that's driving so much infrastructure investment will actually materialize as hoped.Perhaps that doesn't need to be a concern after all.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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