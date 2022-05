Why iRobot Stock Plunged 20% in April

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of robot vacuum specialist iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) tumbled 20.1% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, compared to an 8.8% decline for the S&P 500. The stock has been trending lower since the start of 2021, and supply chain headwinds have been causing some serious problems in recent months.The situation didn't get any better in May, with iRobot reporting first-quarter sales that fell well below expectations.Image source: iRobot.Continue reading