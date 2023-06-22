|
22.06.2023 19:06:59
Why iRobot Stock Short-Circuited Today
Shares of iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) had fallen by 8.4% as of 11:45 a.m. ET in Thursday trading, after Reuters reported that the European Union has launched a "full-scale" antitrust investigation of Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) plan to acquire the maker of Roomba vacuum-cleaning robots. Investors were presumably caught off guard by the announcement, which came just a week after the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority gave its assent to the deal. Now, with the European Commission taking the opposite course, iRobot (and Amazon) investors have months of new uncertainty to look forward to.Reuters notes that the E.U.'s antitrust regulator will conduct a "preliminary review" of the deal through July 6, which will be followed by a "four-month investigation." So in total, we're probably looking at five more months, minimum, before Amazon might be allowed to proceed with its purchase of iRobot.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu iRobot Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu iRobot Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|iRobot Corp
|41,40
|-8,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Tokio schließt leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt haben im Donnerstagshandel nachgegeben. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit unterschiedlichen Tendenzen. Die Börse Tokio gab am Donnerstag ab, während in China kein Handel stattfand.