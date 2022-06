Why IronNet Stock Was Down on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of IronNet (NYSE: IRNT) were down 14.9% as of 1:02 p.m. ET on Wednesday after the company delivered its latest earnings results. For the fiscal first quarter of 2023, which ended April 30, IronNet reported that annual recurring revenue increased 17.5% year over year, while revenue increased only slightly to $6.7 million compared to $6.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Year to date, the stock has fallen 48% compared to the Nasdaq Composite's loss of 29%. Top cybersecurity stocks have reported high growth rates lately, as demand from enterprise continues to heat up. IronNet co-CEO Keith Alexander believes his company is perfectly positioned for the future of this burgeoning market. Continue reading