Agios Pharmaceuticals Aktie
WKN DE: A1W2RM / ISIN: US00847X1046
|
08.12.2025 13:52:45
Why Is Agios Pharma Stock Falling In Pre-market?
(RTTNews) - Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) announced that the FDA has not yet issued a regulatory decision on the supplemental New Drug Application for mitapivat for the treatment of adult patients with non-transfusion-dependent and transfusion-dependent alpha- or beta-thalassemia. The company noted that the sNDA remains under active review. The PDUFA goal date issued by the FDA was December 7, 2025.
Agios said the FDA has not provided a timeline for its regulatory decision. The company continues to work with the FDA to conclude the review of the sNDA.
Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals are down 2.6% to $27.00 in pre-market trade on Monday.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Agios Pharmaceuticals Incmehr Nachrichten
|
29.10.25
|Ausblick: Agios Pharmaceuticals vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
30.07.25
|Ausblick: Agios Pharmaceuticals legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Agios Pharmaceuticals legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)