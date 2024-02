Why Is Airbnb a Top Stock to Buy and Hold Forever? 1 Chart Tells the Story Better Than Any Other.

The short-term rental space continues to grow at an impressive pace, and travel platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is proving that it has a clear competitive advantage in this blossoming industry.But you would hardly know it from some of the headlines. In 2023, social media was full of anecdotal evidence aiming to prove Airbnb 's imminent demise -- otherwise known as "Airbnbust." The story went that Airbnb had too much supply, and the oversupply meant that its hosts weren't making money and the entire ecosystem was about to collapse.To be sure, Airbnb has experienced a dramatic increase in the supply of homes on its platform in recent years. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the platform surpassed 7.7 million active listings, which was an 18% year-over-year jump. That's big.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel