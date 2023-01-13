Why Is Airbnb Stock So Cheap?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You may not think of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) as a cheap stock.After all, the home-sharing leader is generally known as a growth stock. The company was founded during the great recession and has established itself as one of the most influential players in the travel sector in just a little more than a decade.On a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis, Airbnb also doesn't seem particularly cheap, trading at a P/E of 38, but savvy investors know that free cash flow often gives a better picture of a company's profitability as cash is ultimately what counts.Continue reading