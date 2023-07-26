|
26.07.2023 15:45:54
Why Is Alphabet Stock Up 6% After Earnings? Is GOOGL Stock a Buy Now?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) reported a beat on top and bottom lines tonight, and the stock is up over 6% after hours. What happened to GOOGL stock? Is it still one of the best stocks to buy now? The video below breaks it down. Don't forget to subscribe to the channel for future updates. *Stock prices used were the evening prices of July 25, 2023. The video was published on July 25, 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!