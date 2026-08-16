Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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16.08.2026 20:15:00
Why Is Amazon Near a 52-Week High So Much Cheaper Than Walmart at Its Lowest Level This Year? This Is the Only Answer I Can Think Of.
The two leading retailers in the U.S., Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT), are on very different paths right now.Amazon is hovering near a 52-week high, up about 14% year-to-date to $262 per share. Walmart stock is trading near its lowest point this year at around $115 per share, up about 3% year to date. Along with their different trajectories, they also carry different valuations. Amazon, which is significantly outperforming Walmart, is much cheaper with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21, which is as low as it's been in a decade, or more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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