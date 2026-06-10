Entertainment Holdings Aktie
ISIN: US29385H1068
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10.06.2026 19:44:49
Why Is AMC Entertainment Stock Surging Wednesday?
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) stock is climbing during Wednesday’s trading session. The sudden upward momentum catches the attention of traders tracking volatility across popular meme-focused equities. The Nasdaq is down 1.41% while the S&P 500 has shed 0.94%.Viral Social Media Post Ignites BuyingThe primary catalyst behind Wednesday’s stock movement stems directly from social media platform X. A viral post from an account named Mikey$ Money claimed that “Roaring Kittys brother just said $AMC going to smash through $10”. The rumor rapidly circulated across retail trading communities.The post quickly gained traction across retail trading circles, generating more than 22,000 views at the time of publication. However, the claim remains unverified, and no public evidence has emerged to support the statement.Roaring Kittys brother just said $AMC going to smash through $10— Mikey$ Money (@mikeys_money) June 10, 2026The Roaring Kitty ConnectionThe viral post leverages the massive market influence of Keith Gill, famously known online as “Roaring Kitty” ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
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