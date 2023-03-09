|
09.03.2023 12:22:00
Why Is American Tower Down in 2023 When Other REITs Are Up?
Leading communications REIT American Tower (NYSE: AMT) has significantly underperformed both the real estate sector and the S&P 500 so far in 2023. In this video, Fool.com contributors Tyler Crowe and Matt Frankel, CFP®, discuss why the stock might be lagging behind its peers.*Stock prices used were the midday prices of March 7, 2023. The video was published on March 8, 2023. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!