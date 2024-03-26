|
26.03.2024 10:05:00
Why Is Bahrain Buying $2.2 Billion in Main Battle Tanks From General Dynamics?
Located in the Persian Gulf, offshore and roughly equidistant from both Saudi Arabia and Qatar, Bahrain (population 1.6 million) is a tiny island, approximately one-quarter the size of Rhode Island. And the most important detail from all of that is: Bahrain is an island. So why is Bahrain wanting to buy 50 main battle tanks from General Dynamics (NYSE: GD)?I admit that's the first question that leapt to mind after learning last week that the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (the foreign arms sales division of the Pentagon) has notified Congress of a Bahraini request to buy 50 Abrams tanks, along with 28 assorted support vehicles (tank recovery vehicles, breacher vehicles, and bridge-layers). And I have to say that DSCA's announcement is pretty silent on that point -- aside from blandly observing that the tanks "will improve Bahrain's capability to meet current and future threats."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX etwas höher -- DAX wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich an Gründonnerstag freundlich, der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten sich am Donnerstag nicht auf eine Richtung einigen.