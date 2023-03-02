02.03.2023 15:53:58

Why Is Bank of Nova Scotia's Dividend So High?

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS), or Scotiabank as it is more commonly called, has a generous 5.8% yield on its dividend. By comparison, fellow Canadian banking giant Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) yield is 4.3%. Why the difference? There's a long-term reason, and it could be a big issue over the near term.Canadian banks are conservative by their very nature. Heavy government regulation is largely responsible for this, and for limiting competition to the point where the largest banks have defensible, entrenched positions. Scotiabank is one of the biggest banks in Canada, and that's highly unlikely to change anytime soon.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen wie auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich vorbörslich Aufschläge. An den größten Börsen in Asien präsentieren sich die Anleger zu Wochenbeginn überwiegend gut gelaunt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen