16.12.2022 11:10:00
Why Is Brandywine Realty Trust's Dividend So High?
If you are on the lookout for a high-yield stock, your search has probably turned up Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) and its huge 12% yield. Before you jump onto this dividend bandwagon, however, you need to do some homework.The payout might not be sustainable given the headwinds that this real estate investment trust (REIT) and the broader market are facing. Here are some key facts.Brandywine Realty Trust's portfolio includes 67 office properties and five mixed-use developments. Another five properties are either in some stage of development, including one being leased. It has one property listed as held for sale.Continue reading
