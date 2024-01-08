|
08.01.2024 13:04:48
Why Is Cancer Focused Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Shooting Higher Today?
Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) is reportedly negotiating to purchase cancer drugmaker Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HARP) for an estimated $700 million. The move comes as Merck endeavors to diversify its revenue sources, anticipating potential pricing challenges for its flagship drug, Keytruda, an acclaimed cancer immunotherapy that amassed a staggering $20.9 billion in sales in 2022, securing its position as one of the world's top-selling medications.The proposed acquisition aims to fortify Merck's dominance in the oncology sector, Bloomberg noted. Discussions suggest that Merck is contemplating a ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
