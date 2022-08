Why Is Datadog Stock Down After Earnings?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) reported solid earnings this morning with 74% year-over-year revenue growth to $406 million. However, the stock sold off as much as 10%. In the five-minute video below, I provide an update on Datadog earnings and share thoughts on why the stock sold off and where DDOG stock is headed next. Please don't forget to subscribe to the channel for more stock market due diligence and earnings updates. *Stock prices used were from the trading day of August 4, 2022. The video was published on August 4, 2022.Continue reading