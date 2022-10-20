20.10.2022 16:45:00

Why Is Disney Stock Down 37% This Year?

While many tech companies flourished throughout the pandemic thanks to home-bound consumers investing in new office and entertainment equipment, companies like Disney (NYSE: DIS) suffered considerable losses from the shutdown of movie theaters and theme parks. And even as the pandemic lessens, Disney's stock is still down 37% year to date as it works to reclaim its losses. The company has made significant changes to its business, with a major push into the streaming industry. The move has paid off as Disney overtook Netflix for the most streaming subscribers in its latest quarter. Additionally, the company saw its parks business surge, signaling that guests are returning.Disney has been a dominating force in the entertainment industry for decades. Let's see what could be ahead for the company and its investors now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen

10.08.22 Walt Disney Outperform RBC Capital Markets
12.05.22 Walt Disney Outperform Credit Suisse Group
10.02.22 Walt Disney Outperform Credit Suisse Group
14.05.21 Walt Disney Outperform RBC Capital Markets
14.05.21 Walt Disney market-perform Bernstein Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walt Disney 100,04 -0,60% Walt Disney
Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs 7 491,00 -0,26% Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessionssorgen bleiben präsent: ATX und DAX erleiden kräftige Verluste -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag sehr schwach. Die asiatischen Indizes schlossen zum Wochenausklang mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen