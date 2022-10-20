|
20.10.2022 16:45:00
Why Is Disney Stock Down 37% This Year?
While many tech companies flourished throughout the pandemic thanks to home-bound consumers investing in new office and entertainment equipment, companies like Disney (NYSE: DIS) suffered considerable losses from the shutdown of movie theaters and theme parks. And even as the pandemic lessens, Disney's stock is still down 37% year to date as it works to reclaim its losses. The company has made significant changes to its business, with a major push into the streaming industry. The move has paid off as Disney overtook Netflix for the most streaming subscribers in its latest quarter. Additionally, the company saw its parks business surge, signaling that guests are returning.Disney has been a dominating force in the entertainment industry for decades. Let's see what could be ahead for the company and its investors now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen
|10.08.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.05.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|10.08.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.05.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|10.08.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.05.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.11.20
|Walt Disney overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.04.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.02.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walt Disney
|100,04
|-0,60%
|Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs
|7 491,00
|-0,26%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen bleiben präsent: ATX und DAX erleiden kräftige Verluste -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag sehr schwach. Die asiatischen Indizes schlossen zum Wochenausklang mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.