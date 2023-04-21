|
21.04.2023 17:45:00
Why Is Disney World's Rival Raising Annual Pass Prices Again?
It's a poor and peculiar time for Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) to be raising prices at Universal Orlando for its higher-end annual passes. The hikes happened on Thursday, the same day that Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) Florida resort brought back its full slate of year-round admissions. Disney World hasn't sold its high-end passes to new buyers since 2021. These weren't modest upticks for Disney World's top competitor. Universal Orlando bumped the Florida-resident discounted Preferred and Premier tiers -- the only two passes it offers with free parking and no blockout dates to Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure -- by 20% and 23%, respectively. The higher-priced equivalent passes for out-of-state buyers saw an increase in the high teens. Price hikes for theme park tickets aren't a surprise. They are typically justified, too. Comcast and Disney have been investing in improving and expanding their offerings. They have both pushed employee compensation sharply higher at this end of the pandemic. Gated attractions provide whimsical escapes from reality, but inflation is all too real for the operators.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen
|09.02.23
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.23
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.23
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.08.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.04.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walt Disney
|90,53
|1,57%
|Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs
|2 480,00
|2,27%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSeitwärtsbewegung setzt sich fort: US-Börsen beenden den Handel ohne große Ausschläge -- ATX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag minimal im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begann den Handel tiefer, kletterte gegen Nachmittag aber über die Nulllinie und schloss auch auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street erlebte zum Wochenausklang einen ruhigen Handelstag. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit negativen Vorzeichen.