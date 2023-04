Why Is Disney World's Rival Raising Annual Pass Prices Again?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's a poor and peculiar time for Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) to be raising prices at Universal Orlando for its higher-end annual passes. The hikes happened on Thursday, the same day that Walt Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) Florida resort brought back its full slate of year-round admissions. Disney World hasn't sold its high-end passes to new buyers since 2021. These weren't modest upticks for Disney World's top competitor. Universal Orlando bumped the Florida-resident discounted Preferred and Premier tiers -- the only two passes it offers with free parking and no blockout dates to Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure -- by 20% and 23%, respectively. The higher-priced equivalent passes for out-of-state buyers saw an increase in the high teens. Price hikes for theme park tickets aren't a surprise. They are typically justified, too. Comcast and Disney have been investing in improving and expanding their offerings. They have both pushed employee compensation sharply higher at this end of the pandemic. Gated attractions provide whimsical escapes from reality, but inflation is all too real for the operators.Continue reading