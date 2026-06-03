Applied Aktie
WKN DE: A0JDDR / ISIN: JP3122630001
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03.06.2026 16:30:00
Why Is Everyone Suddenly Paying Attention to Applied Digital Stock? Here's Why You Should Care.
Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) has suddenly become one of the most talked-about stocks in the artificial intelligence space.At first glance, that may seem strange. The company does not build AI models. It does not design cutting-edge semiconductors, and it certainly is not the household name that Nvidia has become.So why are investors suddenly paying attention?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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