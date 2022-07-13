|
13.07.2022 14:51:00
Why Is Everyone Talking About Boeing Stock?
The aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) fascinates investors, because it's either a fantastic value opportunity wrapped up in a "self-help" story or a troubled company whose most significant challenges are yet to come. Here's what you need to know before buying the stock.The bulls' case for the stock rests on the idea that things can hardly get worse for the company. In addition, so much pessimism has been built into the stock that all it would take is some good news in the coming year and the stock could fly. The argument rests on three points.First, the commercial aviation market is continuing a multi-year recovery as flight departures return to pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, Boeing has a backlog of 3,365 Boeing 737 aircraft, its narrow-body workhorse of the skies. The wide-body 787 has a backlog of 405 aircraft, and the wide-body 777 and 777X have a combined backlog of 224 aircraft. There's no issue with end demand at Boeing; given its position as one of only two major players (Airbus also has issues ramping production), the company has every opportunity to grow. For the moment, other manufacturers such as COMAC, Irkut and Embraer are mainly regional players. The difficulty of breaking into the Boeing/Airbus duopoly was highlighted by the huge ramp in sales in of the Airbus A220, after it was bought from Bombardier -- formerly known as the Bombardier C-Series.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
19.07.19
|Boeing schreibt wegen 737-Max-Debakels 4,9 Milliarden Dollar ab - Aktie im Plus (dpa-AFX)
|
29.03.19
|Boeing nach Flugzeugabsturz in Äthiopien vor US-Gericht verklagt (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|7 016,00
|-2,15%
|Boeing Co.
|141,64
|-0,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzen der US-Banken im Fokus: US-Börsen mit schwachem Start -- ATX und DAX sinken -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Anleger in den USA halten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Donnerstag leichter. Auch der deutsche Leitindex befindet sich inzwischen deutlich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die asiatischen Börsen schlossen am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.