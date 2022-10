Why Is Everyone Talking About Coca-Cola Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The year 2022 has been a brutal one so far for most stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 20% through mid-October, and many of its members have declined by more than 30%.But Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stock has avoided that wreckage. The beverage giant's shares trounced the market in 2022 and are up slightly over the past 12 months. These gains make Coke one of the best-performing members of the Dow so far.That bullish attitude will be tested when the company announces its latest operating results in a few days. Let's take a closer look at why investors are feeling confident heading into that report.