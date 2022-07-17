|
17.07.2022 12:52:00
Why Is Everyone Talking About Dutch Bros. Coffee?
Dutch Bros. Coffee remains the only restaurant to go public in 2021 that maintains share prices above its initial offering, currently hovering around $38 versus the $23 opening price. Last year was a banner season for restaurant IPOs, with five new choices hitting the public market, including Krispy Kreme.With fears of recession on the rise and a continued bear market, it seems everyone could use a pick-me-up. Warren Buffet, the fabled Oracle of Omaha, famously stated, "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." Smaller companies may strive to keep up with the "bro-istas," and even the biggest names in quick, personalized coffee service may feel the crunch.Talk about Dutch Bros. slaying the current giant in its market may be a bit premature, but this Oregon-based company is making headlines as much for what it doesn't have as what it does.Continue reading
