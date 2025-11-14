Novo Nordisk Aktie
Why Is Everyone Talking About Novo Nordisk Stock?
Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is grabbing plenty of headlines of late, and has been a hot topic among pharmaceutical investors for the past few years. Unfortunately for the Denmark-based drugmaker, many of the company-specific developments that have generated attention have weighed on its stock price. Novo Nordisk's shares are down by 47% this year alone.What exactly is going on with the pharmaceutical giant? And is it worth buying its shares at current levels? Let's find out.Novo Nordisk has been a leader and pioneer in the GLP-1 market. However, the company is now losing ground to its biggest competitor, Eli Lilly. As of August, Novo Nordisk's share of the GLP-1 space was 49.3%, down from 55.7% in the same period last year. Its top line through September -- most of which it makes thanks to its GLP-1 medicine -- grew by 12% year over year to 229.9 billion Danish kroner ($35.6 billion). That's pretty good for a pharmaceutical giant, but Eli Lilly's GLP-1 portfolio is growing much faster than that pace.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
