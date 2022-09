Why Is Everyone Talking About Roku Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

No one ever complains that there's nothing good to watch on TV anymore, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a good reason for that. The company pioneered the TV streaming market, opening the floodgate for the plethora of video services we have today. You would think that today's entertainment climate -- where folks are consuming content on their own terms -- would be fertile soil for Roku. The stock chart tells another story.Shares of Roku have plummeted 86% since peaking at nearly $500 in July of last year. What went wrong? Can the company turn its fortunes around? Everybody's talking about Roku. Let's break down the chatter.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading