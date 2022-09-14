|
14.09.2022 16:45:00
Why Is Everyone Talking About Roku Stock?
No one ever complains that there's nothing good to watch on TV anymore, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a good reason for that. The company pioneered the TV streaming market, opening the floodgate for the plethora of video services we have today. You would think that today's entertainment climate -- where folks are consuming content on their own terms -- would be fertile soil for Roku. The stock chart tells another story.Shares of Roku have plummeted 86% since peaking at nearly $500 in July of last year. What went wrong? Can the company turn its fortunes around? Everybody's talking about Roku. Let's break down the chatter.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!