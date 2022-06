Why Is Everyone Talking About Stitch Fix Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) recently made the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The online apparel retailer posted a disastrous fiscal third-quarter earnings report after the market close on June 9, and its stock sank 19% to an all-time low the following day.A barrage of analyst downgrades exacerbated that pain, and its stock now trades nearly 60% below its initial public offering (IPO) price and more than 90% below its all-time high from last January. Let's review the business, why the stock was crushed, and if there's any hope left for Stitch Fix bulls in this unforgiving market.Stitch Fix isn't a traditional apparel retailer. Instead of letting customers choose their own clothes, the company's platform gathers data on its shoppers with an online survey and artificial-intelligence algorithms. It then charges a "styling fee" of $20 before curating bundles of five items for customers.