31.08.2022 11:30:00
Why Is Everyone Talking About Upstart Stock?
Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock got off to a blazing start at the end of 2020 but has since fallen flat. It's now down more than 80% in 2022, making it one of the worst stocks to have owned this year.Up or down, it draws a lot of commentary. Why is everyone talking about Upstart stock? And should it be on your shopping list?Many companies set out to disrupt traditional industries with new technology. That's not an easy feat even when the technology itself seems superior; it requires entering markets where dinosaur companies have lived for ages and control the territory. So when a company can pull off a real change, it can truly disrupt an industry, giving it an advantage.Continue reading
