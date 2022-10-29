|
29.10.2022 15:45:00
Why Is Everyone Talking About Warner Bros. Discovery?
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) has made a lot of headlines in 2022. Formed from a merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery that was completed in April, the company quickly garnered attention for its $3 billion cost-cutting strategy and the subsequent job cuts that followed.There's also been a significant brouhaha over Warner's decision to shutter productions in parts of Europe and to shelve a handful of movies for its streaming platform HBO Max -- most notably Batgirl. And now, the company's been grabbing column inches because of its move to book a significant write-down for the current quarter.In more promising news, the company has also named two prominent figures to head its DC movie division. There's a lot to unpack here, but let's break down what it all means for the company and its stock.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!