Why Is Everyone Talking About Warner Bros. Discovery?

Warner Bros . Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) has made a lot of headlines in 2022. Formed from a merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery that was completed in April, the company quickly garnered attention for its $3 billion cost-cutting strategy and the subsequent job cuts that followed.There's also been a significant brouhaha over Warner's decision to shutter productions in parts of Europe and to shelve a handful of movies for its streaming platform HBO Max -- most notably Batgirl. And now, the company's been grabbing column inches because of its move to book a significant write-down for the current quarter.In more promising news, the company has also named two prominent figures to head its DC movie division. There's a lot to unpack here, but let's break down what it all means for the company and its stock.Continue reading