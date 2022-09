Why Is Everyone Talking About Warner Bros. Discovery Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) has attracted a lot of unflattering attention since it parted ways with AT&T back in April. Its first two quarterly reports as a stand-alone company were disappointing, and it scrapped several high-profile projects -- including CNN+ and the $90 million Batgirl film -- to cut costs and streamline its business.Those strategies support CEO David Zaslav's plans to merge HBO Max and Discovery Plus into a single streaming platform, but critics believe that is recklessly tossing out a lot of babies with the bathwater. The lack of clear communication between Zaslav and WBD's investors regarding those cost-cutting measures also raises additional red flags for its future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading