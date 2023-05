Why Is FS KKR Capital Group's Dividend So High?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When investing for passive income, the allure of high-yield dividend stocks is undeniable. Dividend stocks can be an excellent addition to any portfolio because of their income and potential capital appreciation.High-yield dividend stocks promise big payouts and can appeal to income investors looking for income streams. Like any investment, high-yield stocks come with their share of risks that investors should know about.One high-yielding dividend stock is FS KKR Capital Group (NYSE: FSK), which has a yield of 14.7%. Read on to see why FS KKR Capital 's dividend is so high, as well as whether it's a good investment to add to your portfolio.Continue reading