12.08.2022 14:15:00
Why Is fuboTV Stock Up 76% This Month?
With preseason games starting across the NFL this weekend, Major League Baseball heading into the homestretch, and the NBA tipping off in two months, it's a good time to start thinking about sports. We watch a lot of live sports, and that's done wonders for fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO). With more homes getting rid of their costly cable and satellite-TV packages, cord-cutters are turning to live-TV streaming services that duplicate the collection of dozens, if not hundreds, of popular cable channels and local TV stations in a single app. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube TV and Disney's (NYSE: DIS) majority-owned Hulu + Live TV are the leaders in this niche, but fuboTV is gaining market share with its compelling platform that emphasizes live sports. It offers viewers access to more than 200 channels in most markets, and roughly three dozen of them cater to sports fans.With fuboTV stock up 77% over the last eight trading days -- and up 76% so far in August -- it's probably a good time to check on the platform that isn't on a lot of investors' radar when it comes to streaming-service stocks. The stock is clearly in a hurry-up offense mode. Let's see if we can score before time runs out.Continue reading
