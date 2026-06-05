Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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05.06.2026 07:45:00
Why Is Jamie Dimon Giving the SpaceX IPO the Hard Sell?
The SpaceX IPO is shaping up to be one of the biggest events on Wall Street.Elon Musk's space exploration, satellite internet, and AI company is aiming to raise $75 billion in the offering at a valuation of $1.75 trillion, making it one of the 10 most valuable companies in the U.S., ahead of even Tesla.The IPO is also shaping to be a bonanza for Wall Street as 23 banks are reportedly participating in the offering led by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley that is expected to yield underwriting fees of around $500 million.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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