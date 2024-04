Why Is JPMorgan Chase Down Following Earnings? Here Are 4 Things Investors Need to Know.

Several banks in the U.S. kicked off the first-quarter earnings season, with investors paying particular attention to the largest bank in the U.S., JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM). The bank beat analysts' top- and bottom-line estimates on several metrics. Despite this, the stock price dropped by 6.5% on the Friday following its morning earnings call.Here are four things investors need to know about JPMorgan 's earnings report.In the first quarter, JPMorgan Chase posted solid earnings, with around $42 billion in revenue and $13.4 billion in net income, which grew 9% and 6% from last year, respectively.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel