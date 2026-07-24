Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056
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24.07.2026 19:00:00
Why Is Novo Nordisk Suing Eli Lilly, and What Does it Mean for Investors?
GLP-1 drugs for weight loss are such a booming business that it was inevitable the major manufacturers of these wonder drugs would eventually end up in court.This week, GLP-1 heavyweight Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) sued the leading GLP-1 drugmaker, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), claiming its television ads are deceptive because they state that Lilly's Zepbound is more effective for weight loss than Novo's Wegovy.One such ad by Eli Lilly claims that "in a study," people using Zepbound lost an average of 50 pounds, while those using Wegovy lost an average of 33 pounds.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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