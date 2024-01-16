16.01.2024 12:00:00

Why Is Nvidia Dominating Artificial Intelligence (AI)? Here's 1 Big Reason No One's Talking About.

Workplace culture doesn't get a lot of attention among stock market investors, but it's among the biggest determinants of success, and it's one of the most important jobs of a CEO.Cultural values at a company don't show up on the bottom line or in financial statements, but they make a very real difference in a company's performance. Happy employees reach or exceed their potential, compared to unhappy ones, who languish and breed toxicity. They also act as ambassadors for the company, effectively recruiting future employees by telling people that their company is a great place to work.Satisfied employees also lead to lower turnover, which saves companies money on recruiting and training and helps maintain the culture, creating a shared corporate memory. Similarly, teams that work well together come up with better ideas, do better work, and finish projects faster, and the building blocks of any company are ultimately a group of people and their ideas.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

