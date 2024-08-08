|
08.08.2024 12:07:00
Why Is Nvidia Stock Still a Buy After Its Steep Sell-Off? Just Ask Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Meta.
Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) luster seems to have faded. The stock is down roughly 25% below its high set only a few weeks ago. Roughly one-third of Wall Street analysts surveyed by LSEG in August no longer recommend buying Nvidia stock, a big change from July.Some investors might think it's time to move on to greener pastures. I suspect the opposite is true. Why is Nvidia still a buy after its steep sell-off? Just ask Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).All four artificial intelligence (AI) leaders sang the same song in their latest quarterly updates. And their music should be sweet to the ears of Nvidia shareholders.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
