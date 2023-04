Why Is Office Properties Income Trust's Dividend So High?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sometimes things can happen fast on Wall Street, and the rest of the world has to catch up. That's exactly what's going on today with the 19% dividend yield you'll likely see listed for Office Properties Trust (NASDAQ: OPI). The real estate investment trust (REIT), which just announced an interesting merger, has already warned investors that a new, lower dividend payment is coming.Here's what you need to know.The most recent quarterly dividend payment from Office Properties was $0.55 per share in February. That amounts to $2.20 per share per year, which leads to a huge 19% dividend yield based on the stock's recent prices. Before you run out and buy some shares, though, the REIT has already announced that the annual dividend will be lowered to $1 per share, or $0.25 per quarter, starting in the second quarter. In fact, it just described the old payment as "unsustainable."